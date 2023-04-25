Deloris F. Ellerby

Deloris (Ferguson) Ellerby, 66, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence in Sanford.

Deloris Ferguson Ellerby (Punkin), aka Chico, was born Dec. 17, 1956, to the late Elisha E. Ferguson and Alma McDougald Ferguson, of Harnett County. She was preceded in death by her husband (Randy) Randolph S. Ellerby, aka Screwdriver; and Patrick Petty Jr.