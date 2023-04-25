Deloris F. Ellerby

Deloris (Ferguson) Ellerby, 66, of Sanford, transitioned into eternal rest on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence in Sanford.
Deloris Ferguson Ellerby (Punkin), aka Chico, was born Dec. 17, 1956, to the late Elisha E. Ferguson and Alma McDougald Ferguson, of Harnett County. She was preceded in death by her husband (Randy) Randolph S. Ellerby, aka Screwdriver; and Patrick Petty Jr.
Punkin graduated from Boone Trail High School on June 6, 1975. Deloris was soon employed by Coty, and she remained at Coty for 45 years.
Deloris joined Mount Calvary Baptist Church, on Colon Road, at a young age and remained until her health started to decline.
Cherishing her memory are Ladora Shant’e Petty (Patrick), and children, G’Brien, G’Miya, Hannah, Sha’Niya and Kennedy; John Battle Jr., wife, Glenda, and children, Carlos, Anthony, Jessica; Martina Baldwin (Tim), and children, Noah, Jadyn; Jamar Davis and children, Jahmear, Charley, Jamiya, Jamariya; O’Brian Davis, and children, Onyx and Zayden; little Brother, Da’quan Davis. Punkin is also survived by her aunt, Anne Jane McDougald; and three brothers, Samuel Ferguson, of Newark, N.J., Jerome (Joe) Ferguson, of Sanford, Andrew Ferguson and wife, Tabatha, of Sanford; four sisters, Naomi Street, of Johnsonville, Sarah Bouldin, of Baltimore, Md., Eloise McNeill, of Bunnlevel, and Shelia Morsey, of Lillington; and a multitude of nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews, relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1713 Colon Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford, NC 27330.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home of Sanford.