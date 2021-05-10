Della Mae Villone, 89, of Seven Lakes, arrived safely home with Jesus Friday, May 7, 2021, after a courageous battle with covid related pneumonia.
Della was born Jan. 1, 1932, to Nathaniel James and Era Butler of Kansas, Ala. She graduated from Carbon Hill High School in 1950 and moved to New Jersey where she worked as a telephone operator before marrying her late husband Michael V. Villone, with whom she raised a family. Della went on to become active in her community, served as borough clerk and program director for Volunteers of America.
She was an avid artist and seamstress who remained grounded in an unwavering faith that carried her through many of life’s trials and tribulations.
Della was a loving and devoted wife and mother to her surviving husband, Ralph Fazzari; children, Cheryl Villone, Michael Villone and wife, Angela, Mark Villone and Nancy Johann, and Sharon Riccione; grandchildren, Kassandra Villone, Janelle Foster, Billie Rae Wright, James Villone, Samantha Riccione and Nicholas Riccione; great-granddaughter, Makynli Paz; and sister, Mary Alice Crenshaw.
A private memorial will be held for family members in celebration of her life.
