Della Weeks McCullen Lundy, 78, of Pinehurst, departed this life on Tuesday, June 27, 2020.
A private funeral service was held at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, in Clinton, on June 30, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of Della’s life in the future.
Della, born in Sampson County in 1942, was the daughter of the late James H. McCullen and Annie Butler Hilliard. She was educated in the Sampson County school system and attended Atlantic Christian College.
In the business community, Della served as vice president of the Clinton Savings and Loan. After retiring, her love for golf and bridge grew. Della was very competitive, and she won many golf and bridge tournaments.
Della was a beautiful lady inside and out. She won many beauty queen titles, such as Miss Hobbton, Atlantic Christian College Queen, and Miss Pines. She received so much and always gave back abundantly.
Della was a loving mother and grandmother as well as a good friend to many. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, from the beaches to the pines of North Carolina. Della also greatly enjoyed her community and friends at CCNC.
Della is survived by her daughters, Lee Williams, of Raleigh, and DeAnna Williams Huffines, also of Raleigh. Della was often known as Big D to her beloved grandchildren, John Dailey Lyon, of Raleigh; Lee Lyon Paschal and her husband, David Paschal, of Austin, Texas; and Will Huffines and Della Huffines, of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions in her memory be made to St Mary’s School in Raleigh.