Deborah N. Hughes Oct 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Deborah Sue Neal Hughes, 71, of Bear Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Chatham Hospital. Joyce-Brady Chapel, Bennett. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Oct. 5, 2022 Calendar Oct 6 Donations clothing household items can food needed Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6 Field of Honor Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6 Shaw House Tours (NOW ON SATURDAYS) Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6 All Star Kids Class ages 5-12 Thu, Oct 6, 2022 Oct 7 Donations clothing household items can food needed Fri, Oct 7, 2022