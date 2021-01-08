Deborah Marie Russ, 63, of Southern Pines, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
She was born Sept. 28, 1957, in Morganton, to the late John and Katie Russ. She was preceded in death by a brother, Johnnie Russ.
She is survived by three children, Erika Rivera, Ian Jones and Star Clark; one brother, Vincent Scott Russ; and six grandchildren.
Debi graduated from Freedom High School in 1975. She received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Campbell University in 1989. She later received a master’s degree in school administration through Fayetteville State University in 1997, through the Principal Fellows Program. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1995. She enjoyed volunteering in her free time at various organizations such as Prancing Horse and Moore County Literacy Council.
She was a devoted, loving, and caring mother and grandmother. She was a devout Lutheran, inspired by her deep faith. She will be remembered as a uniquely wonderful woman who will be dearly missed.
A private family service will be held in Morganton on Wednesday, Jan. 13.
Those wishing to honor Debi are invited to make a donation in her name to either Moore County Literacy Council or Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue.
