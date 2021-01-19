Deborah Eileen Crouch, 62, of Aberdeen, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, following a brief battle with lung cancer, at her home, with her family and beloved felines.
Born Nov. 2, 1958, in Bozeman, Mont., she was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a nurse before becoming disabled following a car crash.
Never deterred by her disabilities, she was a loving woman who saw no color, sex or religion, but simply humans to be loved, respected and treated equally.
As an adopted mother, daughter and sister to many, she will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Crouch.
She survived by her son, Robert Crouch, and his wife, Maggie; and daughter, Crystal Crouch Stewart, and her husband, Eric; and six grandchildren.
No services are scheduled.