Deborah Douglas Jones, 65, of Southern Pines, died Sunday, April 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A graveside service Friday, April 23, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery, 405 West Morganton Road, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required.
A walk-through viewing will be held Thursday, April 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines, with masks and social distancing required.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Jones; children, Steven Douglas and Shonda Chambers (fiance, LaQuon Jones); three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda Douglas; a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
