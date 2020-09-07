Deborah A. Smith

Deborah Ann Smith, 63, of Vass, died Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Duke Regional Hospital, in Durham.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Naomi Patterson Smith. She worked in hotel housekeeping for many years.
Deborah loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing. She also enjoyed crafts and over the years gave many homemade gifts to friends and family
She is survived by her three children, Edwina Faye Lamonds, of Southern Pines, Dana Elizabeth Lamonds, of Southern Pines, and Richard Wayne Lamonds Jr., of Rockingham; sister Beverly Jordan of Rocky Point; seven grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Union Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Shane Owens officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
