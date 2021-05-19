Debora Henderson Gaines, 68, of Brooklyn, N.Y., formerly of Vass, died Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Brooklyn.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at Henderson Cemetery, Vass. Masks are not required, but social distancing is encouraged for this outdoor event.
A walk-through viewing will be held Friday, May 21, from noon to 1 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this Indoor event.
Mrs. Gaines was the founder and CEO of Debbie’s Sweet Treats.
Survivors include her husband, Sidney Gaines; siblings, Larry Henderson (Sandy), Barbara McLeod, Carolyn Scott (Kenneth), Rhonda Crawford, and Johnnie Linda Henderson; nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and other relatives.
