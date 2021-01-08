Deanna Mae Petrie, of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at the age of 81. Deanna was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Deanna was born Dec. 5, 1939, in Watertown, N.Y., to the late William and Harriet Johnson. Deanna was a graduate of Clayton Central High School and SUNY Cortland. She formerly lived in Wappingers Falls, N.Y. before moving to North Carolina in 2001.
Deanna is survived by her husband, David Petrie; her three children, Susan D'Errico and husband, John, of Concord; Laura Petrie, of Matthews, and Julie McGarry and husband, Neil, of Raleigh. Her four grandchildren also survive her: Anthony (28), Jordyn (25), Riley (15), and Camryn (13).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org.