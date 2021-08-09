Dawn Carolyn Leland died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the age of 100, in Pinehurst, where she lived at Fox Hollow Senior Living since 2006.
She was born to William and Caroline Benjamin in Connecticut in August 1920. She married Robert Leland in 1944 during World War II. In 1949, they moved to Southern Pines. Mrs. Leland worked as an administrative assistant until her retirement. She was active with the Southern Pines PTA, VFW Women’s Auxiliary, Business and Professional Women, and the Republican party. She was predeceased by her husband in the year 2000.
She is survived by her two children, Robert Jr., of North Carolina and Dawn Margaret, of Maine.
No service will be held.
Service provided by Simon Funeral Home
