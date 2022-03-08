David Wilson, 69, of Cameron, died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of William R. Wilson and the late Betty Simpson Wilson. David had a lifelong love for horses and was a trainer, calf roper and farrier. He owned and operated D/W Farm in Cameron. He also had a passion for music and played the guitar and sang.
In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, John Paul Wilson, of Whispering Pines; daughter, Sherrie Barker, of Cameron; fiancee, Teresa Short ,of Carthage; brother, Danny Wilson, of Cameron; sisters, Judy Martin, of Cameron, Susan Marsh and husband, Jerry, of Cameron, Ruby Jones, of Sanford, Edna Wilson, of Cameron; grandchildren, Justin Barker, of Carthage and Kristin Barker, of Cameron.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, at Faith Baptist Church in Cameron, with the Rev. J. Billy Graham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 1844 N.C. 24-27, Cameron, NC 28326.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.