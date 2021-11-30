David S. Forrest Nov 30, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David S. Forrest, 94, of Southern Pines, died Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Penick Village, Southern Pines. Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you LATEST E-EDITION Sun., Nov. 28, 2021 Calendar Nov 30 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Tue, Nov 30, 2021 Nov 30 New Paintings by Laura Lacambra Shubert Tue, Nov 30, 2021 Dec 1 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Wed, Dec 1, 2021 Dec 2 The Lure of Southern Pines Postcard Exhibit Thu, Dec 2, 2021 Dec 2 Christmas Spectacular for BackPack Pals Thu, Dec 2, 2021