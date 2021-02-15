David P. Dillard

David Page Dillard, of Whispering Pines, passed away at Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at First Health Hospice House, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Painter Dillard and is survived by two children, David Page Dillard Jr. and Margaret Stark Dillard; and three grandchildren.
Mr. Dillard was born Robert David Patrick Page on July 26,1934, in England. In 1942, in the midst of World War II he came to the United States through the Children’s Evacuation Program and lived with Stark Dillard family in Sedgefield, taking their name.
While serving in the Marines, he attended the University of Hawaii in Honolulu and graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro with a degree in business. He then joined the Dillard Paper Company, where he managed many of the company’s accounts until his retirement.
He met his wife, Lynn, in Greensboro; they married in 1960, sharing a marriage of over 60 years.
Mr. Dillard was an expert equestrian and especially enjoyed riding to the Hounds. He whipped in to the Sedgefield Hunt and Moore County Hounds for many years before becoming a Joint Master of the Moore Country Hounds and serving as the southeast director of the Master of Foxhounds Association.
He was an expert snow skier, leading the southeast division of the National Ski Patrol as director for 12 years. Also, he, along with his wife, flew airplanes of various sizes all over the country, holding a commercial instrument license.
Mr. Dillard will be buried privately at Hilltop Cemetery, Southern Pines.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Dillard Scholarship Fund at Duke University Medical School. Checks should be made out to Duke University and mailed to the attention of Ruth Irvin, Duke Health Development, 300 W. Morgan St, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701.
