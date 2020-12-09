David N. Cole

David Newton Cole, 68, of Biscoe, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence.
David was born March 1, 1952, in Moore County to Floyd T. and Lavigne Currie Cole. He had a happy and joyous life traveling with Trina and Bob. He was loved by all and always gave the best hugs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Floyd Michael Cole.
He is survived by his caregivers, Bob and Trina Jackson Hamilton, of Biscoe.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 12, at Eagle Springs Baptist Church, with the Rev. Matt Brogli and the Rev. Matt Cosner officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eagle Springs Baptist Church, General Fund, P.O. Box 118, Eagle Springs, NC 27242.
