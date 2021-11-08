David Morrison, 57, of Fayetteville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov., 14, at Endtime Harvest and Deliverance Ministries Inc., Carthage. Viewing is one hour prior to services at the church. The wake is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home, Southern Pines.
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Morrison; 10 children, Naomi, Raymond, Christina, Jessica, Rebekah, David, Sarai, Hannah, Joshua and Leah; and parents, Franklin Morrison (Dot) and Alice Alston (Emmett).
Bostic-Kendrick Funeral Home is assisting the family.