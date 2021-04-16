David Lee Troutman, 66, of Atlantic Beach, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home, after a short but difficult battle with cancer.
Those who knew David know that he enjoyed the simple things in life. He could often be found cooking or grilling out, and spending time with family or friends on the back deck. He was a hard worker, and he took care of the family farm for many years while also working much of his life in the grocery business. He was smart, funny, strong-willed, and was a committed friend with a giving spirit. David loved to sing and garden and excelled at both.
He married Freda, the love of his life, and they spent many years on the farm in Addor. They spent the last several years of his life together in Atlantic Beach, where they enjoyed spending time together and visiting with friends in a small, but close knit community. He was a proud parent and grandparent, and his face lit up when he talked about all of them. They were all very special to him, and his legacy lives on through his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Drewry Eugene Troutman and Sadie Lee Troutman.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Wicker Troutman; sons, Jason Troutman and wife, Amy, and Nic Troutman and wife, Allison; grandchildren, Brae, Perry Jax, Emma and Addison; sister, Carol McNeill; and brother, Gene Troutman.
A memorial graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Bethesda Cemetery. A family gathering will be held following the service from 1-3 p.m. at the Addor Homestead.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carteret Health Care, Hospice or Cancer Services, at https:www.carterethealth.org/giving/donate-now/
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.