David Lee Brown, 75, of Robbins, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family.
A native of Robbins, he was the son of the late Jiles and Bessie Hammer Brown. David was a 1964 graduate of Elise High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army. David was a truck driver for many years. In retirement, he raised cows and farmed. He loved the outdoors.
David enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, fishing and riding ATVs. His laugh is something that can never be forgotten.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia Cole Brown; daughter, Kerry Brown Richardson; stepsons: Dale Davis and Scottie Davis; grandchildren, Tyler and Alyssa Richardson and Dorothy Davis; and many friends.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth McNeill officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 26, at Kennedy Funeral Home and at other times at the home.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.
Kennedy Funeral Home is serving the Brown family.