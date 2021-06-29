David Jeffery Blaesing, 64, of Pinehurst, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, with his family present.
Born Feb. 13, 1957, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of the late Carl and Caryol McLargin Blaesing. After his high school graduation, David moved to Laurinburg and started working for LOF Glass, now Pilkington, where he met Cassie McCormick. The two married on May 15, 1982. After nine years of praying to grow their family, David and Cassie were blessed with the birth of their daughter, Faith. In 2000 they moved to Pinehurst and David began working for the Pinehurst Resort, where he later retired from in 2020.
David was a devoted family man who loved his wife, daughter and granddaughter. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, tending to his home, garden, and five bee hives. David also had an adventurous spirit, which inspired a passion for aviation and the courage to parachute. David's spirit enriched his family with many adventures and great memories.
David was the loving husband of Cassie McCormick Blaesing. He was the father of Faith Blaesing O’Reilly and father-in-law of Matthew O'Reilly. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Emma Grace O’Reilly as well as brothers, George Blaesing, Rick Blaesing and Mike Blaesing, all of Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Luann Behnen and Janet Mauck.
A celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, June 30, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Church, 220 Campground Road, West End. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
The celebration will be live streamed starting at 11 a.m. at www.facebook.com/BolesFuneralHomes
