David Franklin Futral, 70, of Vass, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill.
David was born in Richlands, to the late Henry and Katie Gurganus Futral. He graduated from Richlands High School, in Richlands. David moved to Moore County in the 1970s and began his career as an electrician. After many years working in Fort Bragg, he retired in 2014.
A true outdoorsman, David loved to hunt and fish. He took great pride in restoring cars for himself and others. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother.
David is survived by his wife of 43 years, Joyce Carlyle Futral; children, Tim Dinkins, Steve Dinkins (Ashley), and Dave Futral; grandchildren, Eric, Dylan, Steven, Zachary and Addie; his sisters, Edith Simpson, Iris Metts and Alice Livengood (Wayne); many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Elbert and Billy Futral.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Open Arms Community Church, Vass, with Pastor John Brown officiating.
Due to COVID-19, family is requesting masks to be worn at memorial service.
Fry and Prickett Funeral Home is serving the Futral family.
Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.