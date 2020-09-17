David E. Wells, 73, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Hospice House in Pinehurst.
David was born April 13, 1947, in Buffalo, N.Y., to John Pierce Wells and Mary Bratt Wells. He was predeceased by his wife, Linda J. Wells. Dave and Linda were married for 44 years.
He is survived by his brother, Jack Wells, of Pinehurst; his brother- and sister-in-law, Gary and Barbara Sobak, pf Redding, Calif.; and nephew Christopher Sobak, of Gilbert, Ariz.
Dave attended high school in Hamburg, N.Y. He served in the U.S. Air Force for five years, in North Dakota, Panama, Vietnam and California.
He retired from the Arcade, N.Y. Police Department after 20 years of service. Upon his retirement, Dave and Linda moved to The Villages, Fla., where he retired after 10 years from the Mount Dora, Fla., Police Department.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial service.
Remembrances of Dave may be made to your local humane society.