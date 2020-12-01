David Council, 62, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 202,0 at Novant Hospital, in Matthews.
David was born July, 26, 1958, in Stuttgart, Germany, where his parents, Cicero and Joy Council, resided until their return to the United States in 1960.
As the son of a military officer, David lived in several places including Huntsville, Ala., Alexandria, Va., and Jakarta, Indonesia. He always remarked that he had lived the best life by having the opportunity to learn about other cultures and to have experienced life and make friends in many states. David and his family moved to Southern Pines in 1974, and he graduated from Pinecrest High School in 1976, as a member of the National Honor Society. Following graduation, he attended Appalachian State University and graduated in 1980 with a degree in business administration.
David lived in Asheville for many years and loved the mountain life, where he could find solace in nature by hiking and camping throughout Asheville and surrounding counties. He was a consummate learner throughout his life and enjoyed reading, exploring varied scientific areas, and even was an avid puzzle solver. Most of all, he loved his family and treasured his friends.
Due to unfortunate circumstances, David spent the last few years residing with his mother in Matthews.
David is survived by his mother, Joy P. Council, of Matthews; brother, Steven and wife, Kristina Council; uncle, Dr. Allen Pridgen, his wife Linda and son, Nathaniel, of Southern Pines; cousins, Allison and John Watson, of Skidaway Island, Ga. and Pinehurst, and Sharon and Leah Trent Leath, of Pinebluff.
David was preceded in death by his father, Lt. Col. Cicero Council, formerly of Woodlake; and his beloved grandmother, Lois Pridgen-Barnes, formerly of Cameron.
A private graveside service for immediate family was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at the Cameron Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
