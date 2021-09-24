David C. Moore, 78, of Fuquay-Varina, passed away at his home Thursday, Sept. 23 2021.
A native of Caldwell County, he was born Dec. 11, 1942, the son of the late Carroll Moore and Ellen Rader Moore.
Since he was a teenager, David loved the same woman, and after raising a strong, loving family, they built “A Little Solitude” with a vegetable and flower garden, fruit orchard, red barn, and cows. He was a loving PaPa, who loved nothing more than aggravating his grandkids. He was loyal — to family, NCSU sports (and especially Wolfpack football), and CP&L/Progress Energy, where he worked for over 40 years. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. at Rawls Baptist Church Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina. The family will receive friends immediately after the service.
David is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth H. Moore, of the home; daughters, Terry Hopkins (Joey), of Garner, Sonya Bird, of Knightdale, Carolyn Brinson (Greg), of Edenton, Pam Poole (Jay), of Clayton; son-in-law, Vic Bird, of Cary; grandchildren, Thomas Bird (Jillian Ferns), Morgan Bird, Jacob Brinson (Stefenie), Grace Herman (Josh), Rebecca Ward (Caleb), Rachel Brinson, Kelly Hopkins, Billy Hopkins, Preston Poole and Peyton Poole; great-granddaughter, Leah Bird.
The family of Mr. Moore would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Transitions LifeCare, Kindred at Home, and Dr. Mazen Hamad for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David’s memory to Rawls Baptist Church, 10665 U.S. 401, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526; and Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.
