David Calvin Choate, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. He was 85 years old.
He was born in Jamaica, N.Y., and grew up in Queens, N.Y., with his mother, Jessie, and his father, Wilbur. He had an older brother, Warren, and sister, Florence.
He graduated from Queens College with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He joined the Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War. In August 1960, he married Dolores Marzullo. They had two children, a daughter, Maureen and a son, Michael. In 1961, he joined the New York City Police Department and retired as a sergeant from the department in 1982.
He was very active in his church at Saint John’s in Lynbrook, N.Y. He was very involved with his family, and was a coach for many sports for his children, including tennis, basketball, baseball and softball. He loved sports, and knew all about the teams in professional sports.
He got remarried to Frances Swanson in 1984. They spent many years in their home, and loved living in Pinehurst. As he said, “She brought out the best in me.” They made many friends in Pinehurst, and enjoyed the friendship of their wonderful neighbors.
He moved to Pinehurst in January 1988. They designed and built a wonderful home near Lake Pinehurst, and had many family members come to visit them.
In 1992, they joined McDonalds Chapel, and were very active in their church community.
In 2014, he moved to Fox Hollow Assisted Living in Pinehurst. He made many friends and received wonderful care there. He enjoyed living at Fox Hollow, and loved playing cards and bingo whenever possible. One of the friends he made while living there was Linda and her family.
He was predeceased by his wife, Frances; brother, Warren; sister, Florence; and son, Michael.
He is survived by his daughter, Maureen; grandson, William; granddaughter, Meredith; and all of Frances’ children.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.