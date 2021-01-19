David Carroll Cherry, 70, of Whispering Pines, died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst, surrounded by his family.
A native of Black Mountain, Mr. Cherry was a retired project manager in commercial construction. A man without fear, he wore numerous hats and had many adventures under his belt. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lunsford Cherry Jr., and Rubye Johnson Cherry.
Surviving are his wife, Karen H. Cherry; daughter, Elizabeth “Liza” Cox (Chris), of Brown Summit; son, David Michael Cherry, of Whispering Pines; grandchildren, T.J., Cheyenne, Skylar, Dakota, Justin, Travis, Katie and Kyle; sister, Jane Cherry Wadsworth (Tim), of Pleasant Garden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 2237 Camp Easter Road, Southern Pines, with the Rev. Gregg Newton officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants can join the service from the church parking lot.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org/donate) or the Moore County Humane Society (moorehumane.org)
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.