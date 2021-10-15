David A. LaRouche, 59, of Pinehurst, formerly from Brattleboro, Vt., passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jean R. LaRouche.
He is survived by his mother, Lucille A. LaRouche; his wife, Tonia Lineberry LaRouche; his daughter, Sarah LaRouche; grandson, Kyle LaRouche; his brother, Leo LaRouche (Wanda); his sister, Sylvia Charron; two nieces; and a nephew.
David was a devoted father, husband, son, grandfather and friend. He worked for FirstHealth, where he was a dedicated employee for 26 years. He was a talented self-taught drummer, who enjoyed performing in his various bands. His humor, kindness, and warm-hearted personality will be missed by many.
A service of remembrance will be conducted at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Boles Funeral Home.