Darren Lee Grannis, 61, of Aberdeen, died peacefully Friday, July 30, 2021.
He was born on July 8, 1960, in Lexington, Ky. Darren will be remembered as a loving father and a friend to any who met him.
He is survived by his son, Travis Leon Grannis, and his wife, Kathleen; son, Westley James Grannis; and grandchildren, Everly Magnolia and Lachlan Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gayle Royse Grannis and Bobby Howe Grannis Sr.; and his brother, Bobby Howe Grannis Jr.
Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aberdeen Lake Recreation Center.
Online condolences may be made to www.bolesfuneralhome.com .
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Seven Lakes.