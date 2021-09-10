Darlene M. Strickland

Darlene Maret Strickland, 54, left us to join the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.
Darlene was born in Cocoa Beach, Fla., on July 10, 1967, to Donald Harry Rusch and Sally Ann Ritenour. She lived her childhood in Strasburg, Va., then moved to Virginia Beach to marry her husband, Sefton Strickland. The family moved to West End and flourished in Seven Lakes North.
She is survived by her husband, Sefton Strickland, and sons, Joshua and Zachary Strickland.
Friends and family were very important to Darlene. One thing she loved the most was spreading love through every person and animal she came across. If she wasn’t saving a kitten that had been hit by a car, she was bringing people together with her overwhelming positive, caring, loving attitude. Darlene never passed a baby or animal without giving it all the love she had. Pinetree Animal Hospital was Darlene’s favorite job. Working there she met tons of caring and loving people just like her. This is also where she adopted three cats, giving them a forever home. Two of the cats were severely injured.
Visitation will be Saturday Sept. 18, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines, NC 28387. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. The service will be livestreamed on the Boles Funeral Home Facebook page for anyone who can’t make it or must be safe during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pinetree Animal Hospital, 2352 N.C. 5, Aberdeen, NC 28315. They never turn away an animal or friend, just like Darlene. Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.