Darlene Patricia Buchannan Short, 86, of Aberdeen, passed Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with burial to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will visit with friends 30 minutes prior to the service following all COVID-19 guidelines.
Mrs. Short was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Phoebus, Va., to the late Buck Buchannan and Margaret Hodges Buchannan.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Clyde Dillon Short, of Aberdeen; and a daughter, Belinda Short Flinchum, of Aberdeen.
She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Short; and a daughter; Dillene Shanon.
