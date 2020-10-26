Danny R. Garner

Danny Ray Garner 55, of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.
He was a devoted husband of 38 years, a loving son, father, papa and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard “Harold” Garner; and son, Arthur “Kenzie” Garner.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra Garner, of Pinebluff; wife Terry Garner, of Aberdeen; daughters, Adrienne Disney (Joe), of Carthage, and Alyssa Garner, of Aberdeen; brothers, Leonard Garner (Debra), of Raeford, Tony Garner of Pinebluff, and Steve Garner (Chris), of Pinebluff; grandkids, Bryanna, Macarta, Marlon and Noah, as well as another person dear to his heart, Robert Everett, of Aberdeen.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1:30 p.m. at the Timmel Pavilion in Pinehurst. Attendees are asked to arrive a few minutes early for parking.