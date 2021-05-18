Danny Nesbitt Matthews, 77, of Aberdeen, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at her home.
Danny was born in Ohio to John David Nesbitt and June Romig Nesbitt. After finishing High School, she moved to Raleigh, to pursue a medical career. Danny loved being around people, laughing and having fun. She loved to dance, listen to music, and had a taste for the finer things like, food, clothes and antiques. She was an avid collector and enjoyed NFL football.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James Robert “Bob” Matthews Sr., of the home; a son, John Charles Oakly; a daughter, Patricia “Tish” Oakly; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kyndall and Evan and Kitos; and her brother, Peter Nesbitt. She is also survived by her stepchildren, James R. Matthews Jr. and Elizabeth “Sissy” Stanley; and stepgrandchildren, Jay, Spencer, Kayla, Bree and Sumer.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Bethesda Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
