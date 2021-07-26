Daniel “Shorty” Patrick Priest Jr., 78, of Carthage passed away Friday, July 23, 2021 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Shorty was the son of the late Daniel Patrick Priest and Hallie Gwyn Priest. He was a welder by trade and retired from Tryon. In his free time, Shorty was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will always be remembered as a good brother, uncle and neighbor.
He is survived by his two sisters, Jean Marsh (Billy), of Carthage, and Mary MacLean, of Southport, four brothers, Owen Priest (Christine), of Seagrove, Huey Priest (Cindy), of Carthage, Doug Priest (Angie), of Carthage, and Lathan Gwyn (Mary), of Sanford, nine nieces, Marie Thomas (Dan), Vickie Hite (Danny), Amy Underwood (Lee), Jill McAlister (Rhett), Mary Laura King (Graylin), Dawn Perry (Danny), Virginia Priest, Kari Needham (Matthew) and Rebekah Gwyn, five nephews, Tim MacLean, Michael Priest (Dawn), Josh Priest, Aaron Priest (Hedi) and Michael Gwyn, 12 great-nieces, Katie Moss (Trent), Samantha Thomas, Megan Homegardner, Heather Hite, Lydia Priest, Hallie Ann Priest, Mattie Underwood, Rachel McAllister, Harper Priest, Abigail Priest, Mallory King and Isabella King, eight great-nephews, Jesse Priest, George Patrick Priest, Abner Priest, Elijah Priest, Oliver Perry, Harris Perry, Case Perry and Trevor King; and special friends, Shirley Moore, Richard Marsh, and Richard Yost.
A graveside service was held at Cross Hill Cemetery on Sunday July 25, at 3 p.m., with Greg Poplin officiating. A visitation was held at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FirstHealth Hospice and Palliative Care, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374; or to a charity of your choice.
Services entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.
