Daniel L. Boone

Daniel Leon Boone, 73, of Robbins, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Pinelake Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Daniel was a native of Moore County. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. He had worked at Carthage Farm Supply. His passion was flowers; he loved to grow, arrange and share flowers with family and friends. Daniel also loved to decorate and helped many people over the years with home decorations. He was a good cook and shared meals with his friends, as he enjoyed visiting with them. Daniel was devoted to the care of his mother and did so until her death. He will be remembered for his caring spirit and kind smile. Daniel was a son of the late Leon and Effie Caviness Boone and was preceded in death by brothers, Billy Boone and Fred Boone, and sister, Marie Snell.
Daniel is survived by brother, Glenn Boone; sisters, Betty Snead-Marshall and Shirley Boone; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Boone Family Cemetery, with Pastor William Saunders officiating. Due to COVID 19, there will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to FirstHealth Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
