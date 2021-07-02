Daniel C. Morrison

Daniel Curtis Morrison, 68, of Southern Pines, passed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Duke Regional Medical Center in Durham.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Boles Funeral Home in Southern Pines, with the Rev. David Bullard officiating, with visitation to follow.
Daniel was born July 18, 1952, in Moore County, to the late Harold Douglas Morrison Sr. and Catherine Lee Paris Morrison. He was an avid fisherman and gardener and enjoyed anything to do with water or walking and exploring the outdoors. He was a true fighter who never showed weakness and was a strong pillar for his family. He was personable and always quick to tell a joke. He was loved by many and will truly be missed, especially by his boxer named Sugar.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 46 years, Barbara B. Morrison; a son, Christopher Daniel Morrison, of Manassas, Va.; a daughter, Cari Faith Morrison (Joshua Cooke) of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Noah Trent Morrison, of Southern Pines, and Orion Daniel Morrison, of Aberdeen; and brother, Harold Douglas Morrison Jr. (Dawn), of Southport.
Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Daryl Patrick Morrison; and a sister, Kathy Hernandez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Daniel Morrison to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at 1-800-478-5833 or online at stjude.org
