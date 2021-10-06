Dan James Gallaher, 71, of Aberdeen, passed away at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Dan was born Feb. 13, 1950, in Austin, Minn., to Donald D. Gallaher and his biological mother, Patricia Maguire, but was lovingly raised by his stepmother, Martha Pfeifer Gallaher. Dan graduated from Austin High School in 1968, attended trade school to become a trained machinist, and then joined the U.S. Army in July 1970. After basic training and AIT, he went through the Special Forces Rigorous Qualification Course at Camp MacKall, and was then assigned to the Special Forces 5th Group. Dan was stationed at Fort Bragg for the majority of his military career, but traveled to many parts of the world while in Special Forces, and accomplished much in his duties as a protector of our freedoms. Some of his duties were working the “Q” Course at Camp MacKall, and the Robin Sage exercises while in the military, and also as a civilian military contractor after he retired. He was a dedicated, proud Special Forces soldier and officer. He retired as a CWO3 in July 1990. While stationed at Fort Bragg, Dan fell in love with the area and its climate, so hedecided to stay and enjoy retirement, and worked as a long-haul truck driver and securement engineer with Schneider Trucking Company, as well as a handy-man extraordinare. Dan coud build a house from the ground up and learned those skills from his Dad. He was once asked why he stayed in North Carolina, instead of moving back to his birth home area. His response: “I shoveled enough snow in Minnesota to last three lifetimes! Don’t care to do that anymore”! Dan and his wife, Patricia, met in 1997 and were married on May 22, 1999. They had 22-plus extraordinary years together. Of all the things Dan could be proud of during his life on this earth, he was the most proud of his sons, Shawn and Aaron, and their accomplishments. Dan was an avid hunter of all things legal to hunt! He loved to fish, grow a garden and was a true, die-hard motorcycle enthusiast. Dan was a lifetime member of the Special Forces Association, Chapter No. 62, a lifetime member of VFW Post No. 7318 in Southern Pines, and a lifetime member of The American Legion in Aberdeen.
Dan is survived by his wife, Patricia Barr Gallaher; his mother, Martha Gallaher, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his son, Shawn G. Gallaher and wife, Rebecca, of Gambrills, Md., his son, Aaron J. Gallaher and wife, Rebecca, of Ocracoke Island; and six wonderful, beautiful grandchildren; his sister, Rebecca G. Neu and husband, Richard, of Sioux Falls, S.D., two very special nephews, Bryce Neu (also his godson), and Kyle Neu, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; his brother, Bryan L. Gallaher, of Kemmerer, Wyo.; and numerous other friends, family members, and SF brothers, who respected and loved him. He will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Donald; and his mother, Patricia.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.