Dan A. Boelter of Foxfire Village, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Dan Boelter was born Dec. 12, 1933, in Oshkosh, Wis., and moved to Rice Lake, Wis., in 1934, where he lived with his parents through his public school years. He earned a BS degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MA degree from Ball State University. He was commissioned an ensign in the U.S. Navy after college and attained the rank of commander prior to retiring in 1979. Tours of duty included four shipboard assignments, shore duty at Commander in Chief Pacific Fleet in Hawaii, Commander in Chief U.S. Forces Europe in Stuttgart, Germany, U.S. Navy representative to the NATO staff in Athens, Greece, and officer-in-charge of the Officer Indoctrination School at Newport, R.I. He was a qualified deep-sea diving officer and served aboard the submarine rescue ship USS Florikan as the engineering officer. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed as a computer software test and evaluation engineer as a defense contractor for the Trident Submarine program at the Naval Underwater Systems Center (now NUWC), Newport, R.I.
In 1995, he and his wife, Rhea, moved to Foxfire Village, where he was an avid golfer and board member of both the Foxfire Men’s Golf Association (FMGA) and the Foxfire Property Owners Association. He also served as chairman of the Board of Adjustment for three, three-year terms.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhea R. Boelter and is survived by his three children, John David Boelter and his wife, Robbin, of North Kingstown, R.I.; Robin Boelter Osmanski and her husband, Mark, of Minneapolis, Minn.; Michael Alan Boelter and his wife, Paule, of Munich, Germany; and five grandchildren, David R. Boelter, Matthew J. Boelter, Karina M. Osmanski, Leilica Boelter and Joseph Boelter.
His funeral service will be private. For online condolences visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com.