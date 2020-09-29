Dale Weber, 70, of Seven Lakes, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home Monday Sept. 21, 2020.
Born in Paterson N.J., the only child to the late John and Grace (Cobb) Weber, he grew up in Wayne, N.J., then moved to West Milford, N.J. He owned a successful garage door business that was a staple in the North Jersey area for over 30 years. His passions were fishing, boating, golfing, cars and motorcycles, music and dancing. Among his friends, he was known for owning every tool and duct tape on earth … then writing his name all over them. Dale was a comedian at heart, who made people laugh whenever possible. He was a leader who constantly provided for his family because of his unrelenting drive. Retiring to the Carolinas fulfilled his dream of living on a lake. Lake life allowed him to relax and pursue his love of photography … especially sunsets. He also enjoyed the ducks and swans that came to visit him daily.
Dale is survived by Amy (Miller) Weber, his childhood sweetheart and faithful wife of 49 years; Paul, his best friend and devoted son; andAlison, his creative and loving daughter. He is reunited in spirit with our loyal Shelties, Minnie and Maggie. Dale was very fortunate to become part of a much larger family through marriage: Joe and Karen Miller, JoAnn and Doug Sajewich, Patty and Peter Levine, Kathy and Greig Lutz, Lorry Miller, Terry and Brian Titchworth and many beloved nieces and nephews.
“We do not remember days, we remember moments.”
Services are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Moore Humane Society, P.O. Box 203, Southern Pines, NC 28388 or https://moorehumane.org/give-today/
