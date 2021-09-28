Dale Lee Trowe, 75, of Seven Lakes, passed peacefully in the company of family at his home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.
Born June 7, 1946, outside of Chicago, he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Winifred Hill Trowe. Dale graduated from Lansing High School, Lansing, Ill., in the class of 1964. After the early passing of his father and brother, he took on the role of “Man of the House” and started working at a young age to help support the family. At 20 years old, he had been diagnosed with cancer, and successfully fought it.
Dale had a very friendly and outgoing demeanor, making him a well-liked and respected salesman and entrepreneur. He had worked for Bostitch Industrial and Stanley Tool, a career that took his family from Indiana to Texas and eventually to North Carolina, where he resided in Cary as well as Pinehurst. Dale later enjoyed several years at Ocean Isle Beach after retirement. Dale and his beloved dog and companion “Divot” settled in Seven Lakes in 2020, where he lived the rest of his days. Dale was jokester and always had a funny story to tell. He also enjoyed working on fixing up the house, whether it be his own or a project to better another house. In his additional free time, Dale could always be found on the golf course.
Dale was the loving father of Tammy Farber, husband Larry, Robert Trowe and Christine Lunsford. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Donny Lane, partner Lisa Collier, Kaytelynn Farber, Erika Barto and Cory Trowe and Alexander, Sydney and Matthew Long. He was the great-grandfather of Abigail, Sophia, Parker, and Boston. Dale was predeceased by his brother, Robert Charles Trowe.
