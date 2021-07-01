Daisy Marks McFadyen, 89, of Cameron, died Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1932, to Charles Hasty and Mary Elizabeth Wright Marks. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 60 years, James Lewis McFadyen; her 10 brothers and sisters; her sons-in-law, Franklin Johnson and Phillip Welsh; and her precious granddaughter, Leah Anderson.
Mrs. McFadyen is survived by one son, William Lewis McFadyen, of Cameron; three daughters, Marie Johnson, of Cameron, Vonnie Welsh, of Cameron, and Kaye Maruzzella and husband, Carl, of Greensboro; and two sisters-in-law, Greta Marks, of Michigan, and Ruby Cheek, of Cameron.
She was “Nanny” to 11 grandchildren, Don and Allyson Johnson, of Cameron, Kevin Johnson, of Cameron, Meredith and Ricky Ebersohl, of Raleigh, Jeffrey McFadyen, of Raleigh, Kristin Peptis, of Apex, Meghan and Dan Yovich, of Fuquay-Varina, Shannon and Mike Anderson, of Chicago, Jamie and Justin Zeller, of Carthage, Ashley and Ben Tuck, of Kannapolis, Greg and Erin Maruzzella, of Colorado Springs, and Laura and Mike Townsend, of Greensboro; and 15 great-grandchildren, Kyra, Ashley, Brayden and Lilly Zeller, Leah, James and Bennett Anderson, Harper and Avery Tuck, Tyler and Tanner Peptis, Addie Yovich, Isaac and Emily Ebersohl, and Lucy Townsend. She was Aunt Daisy to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Mount Pleasant Christian Church. The celebration of her life will be Wednesday, July 7, at 4 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Raymond Campbell officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Mount Pleasant Christian Church, 4460 Lobelia Road, Vass, NC 28394 or to FirstHealth Hospice, Pinehurst.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.