Doris Jean Arner, 95 of Pinehurst, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at FirstHealth Hospice House.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert L. “Bob” Arner in 2011.
She is survived by two children, Holly Weaver (Wayne), of Seven Lakes, and David Arner, of Pinehurst; three grandchildren, Kristoffer Rabel, of Montgomery, Texas, Emily Arner-Cassiss (Costa), of Mason, Ohio, and Brad Arner (Camille), of Bexley, Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Jason Weaver, of Smyrna, Ga., and Justin Weaver (Amy), of Bloomington, Ill.; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Arner was born and raised in Ohio, but resided in the Seven Lakes area for the last 40 years.
A graveside service is being planned for a later date, and interment will be in the Seven Lakes Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of the Fox Hollow Senior Living Memory Care Unit, who cared for her the last two and a half years.
