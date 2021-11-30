Donald “Bruce” Blakely, 52, of West End, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in his home from natural causes.
Bruce was born Jan. 4, 1969, in Greensboro. He graduated from Pinecrest High School. He spent his life serving others both in his personal life and career. He was a talented painter, builder and handyman who could fix almost anything. He worked with his father as a painter for many years, and as a car salesman. He was a loving father, son, brother, and friend, who many knew as “Bru Bru.” He was a kind man who never met someone he couldn’t have a conversation with.
Bruce is survived by one daughter, Lauryn Lewis (Joe); three nephews, Dillon McKenzie (Jessica), Nathan McKenzie and Johnny McKenzie; his mother, Brenda Blakely, of West End; and his faithful four-legged sidekick Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Blakely; and his sister, Dawn Thompson.
A memorial service was held at Boles Funeral Home in Seven Lakes Sunday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. Following the memorial, a private burial service for family and close friends took place at Doubs Chapel Cemetery.
