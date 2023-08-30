Cynthia Pizzini Aug 30, 2023 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cynthia Pizzini, 83, of West End departed this life on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date. Services are entrusted to Purcell Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., Aug. 30, 2023 Calendar Sep 3 Weymouth Woods Fire in the Pines Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 3 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Sep 3, 2023 Sep 5 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Sep 5, 2023 Sep 6 Community Bible Study of Pinehurst Wed, Sep 6, 2023