Cyndie Sallander Beaird Burnett, 68, of Pinehurst, passed away Saturday, March, 5, 2022, after a battle with terminal cancer.
She is survived by her husband, William Randy Burnett, of Pinehurst; her sons, John Beaird (Erin) and Ray Beaird (Christal); grandchildren, Christopher, Cameron, Brooklynn and Liam, all of Fuquay-Varina; sisters, Joann Sonibare, of Minnesota, and Carol Smythe (Steve), of Michigan; brothers, Pete Sallander (Pat), and Mike Sallander (Carol), both of Wisconsin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Cyndie was born in La Crosse, Wis., to Orville and Kathryn Sallander. She spent her youth there before marrying the father of her children, Tom Beaird, and moving to Tennessee. It was in North Carolina where she raised her family. She was an amazing stay-at-home mother to her two sons, often serving as room mom and on the school PTA. She was actively involved in her boys’ extracurricular activities, from being the clerk of course at summer swim meets to being an active participant in the Booster Club for Fuquay-Varina High School. When her boys were older, she went to Meredith College, where she completed her degree in interior and spatial design. To gain experience, she worked at multiple jobs while also helping to care for her twin grandsons. She worked 10 years for Wake County as a space planner. Cyndie met her husband, Randy, in 2010, and they were married in Pinehurst a few years later. She moved to Pinehurst to enjoy retirement. She loved cooking, gardening, reading, kayaking, boating and fishing. She was a member of the Pinehurst Garden Club and served as chairperson of the Pinehurst Planning and Zoning Committee. Randy and Cyndie enjoyed playing golf, living on the lake, traveling and entertaining friends and family at their home. Cyndie loved spending time with her grandchildren, participating in activities they enjoyed, and attending their sporting events as one of their biggest cheerleaders. She loved to travel, going to Italy multiple times. In the last few weeks of her life, she made a cross country trek to Arizona, a place dear to her, where her own parents spent their winters in retirement.
She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer you spend the money on something you enjoyed doing with her or donating to your favorite charity.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m. at Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Southern Pines. Visitation will follow.
