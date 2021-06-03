Curtis Wade Jr., 62, of Columbus, Ga., formerly of Southern Pines, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services are Sunday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at Harrington Chapel FWB Church, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this indoor event.
A walk-through viewing will be held Saturday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Simon Funeral Home Chapel, Southern Pines. Masks and social distancing are required for this Indoor event.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Southern Pines.
Mr. Wade was a U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran. He resided in Columbus, Ga., for 30 years.
Survivors include children, Takiyah and Talibah Scarborough, Latoya, Krystol, Jazmyne, Quincy and Curtis Wade III, and Donte Kendall; 23 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Kim Wade and Dina Wade-McAlister; cousin-sisters, Tangela Upchurch and Vana Barber; cousin-brothers, Frederick Waddell and Phillip McLellan; and other relatives.
