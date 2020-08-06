Curtis P. Crabtree

Curtis Paul Crabtree, a lifelong farmer and carpenter who was able to live a full life of 100 years, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst, from injuries sustained from a fall.
A native of Moore County, he was a son of the late Andrew J. and Sarah Sheffield Crabtree. Curtis served our country bravely in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was married to the late Ressie Atkins Crabtree for 76 years until her death in 2017, and was also the last living farmer on the Niagara-Carthage Road.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Doris Dunn, of Carthage; his son, Michael Crabtree and wife, Cynthia, of Cameron; grandchildren Michael Dunn, of Southern Pines, and Michelle Dunn, of Carthage; and great-grandchildren Cody Callahan, Sabrina Dunn and Mikayla Dunn.
A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Lamm’s Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Arnold Comer officiating. The body will lie in repose at Fry and Prickett Funeral Home in Carthage on Thursday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. The family will receive friends at the home of Doris Dunn.
Online condolences may be made at PinesFunerals.com.
Services are entrusted to Fry and Prickett Funeral Home.