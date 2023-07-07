Courtney Brokenbrough Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Courtney "Chuck" Brokenbrough, 91, of Southern Pines, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. Service arrangements entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Southern Pines. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST E-EDITION Wed., July 5, 2023 Calendar Jul 8 June COMMUNITY YARD SALE & CRAFT BAZAAR Sat, Jul 8, 2023 Jul 8 PWC Public Works Exhibit Sat, Jul 8, 2023 Jul 9 Weymouth Woods Wetlands Sun, Jul 9, 2023 Jul 9 Grief & The Healing Christ: Men's Bereavement Support Group Sun, Jul 9, 2023 Jul 11 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, Jul 11, 2023