Cordelia B. Winchester

Cordelia Blanding Winchester, 51, of Lillington, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Central Harnett Hospital, Lillington.
If in attendance at any of the following events, please wear a mask or facial covering.
A visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 439 Roberts Chapel Church Road, Goldston, with no more than 10 individuals at any one time.
A viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from noon to 5 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington, with no more than 10 individuals at any one time.
Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 1:30 p.m., at Lillington First Missionary Baptist Church,1146 N.C. 210, Lillington, with no more than 10 individuals at any one time. Interment will take place immediately following the service in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requested that memorial donations be made to Lillington First Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2515, Lillington NC; or Roberts Chapel Missionary Baptist Chapel, 439 Roberts Chapel Church, Goldston, NC 27252.
Walker Funeral Home and Cremation, Lillington.