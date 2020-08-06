Cora Hussey Purvis Mullins, 94, of Robbins, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, in Pinehurst. Cora was a native of Moore County and retired case worker with Moore County Social Services. She was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she was a member of the choir for 73 years.
Cora loved quilting and making all types of crafts. She also enjoyed making food for her friends and neighbors in the community.
Cora was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Purvis; son Eddie Purvis; her second husband, Lloyd Mullins; parents, Ossie and Mary Lambert Hussey; sisters Rachel Garner, Blanche Caviness; and brothers, Jerry Hussey, Johnny “Bud” Hussey.She is survived by her daughter, Anna Purvis Kardon, of New Orleans; sons Terry Purvis and wife, Vonda, of Robbins, Gary Lee Purvis, of Robbins; sisters Estelle Garner, of Seagrove, Grace Jones, of Apex, Louvene Seawell, of Bennett; brother James Hussey, of Trinity; and grandson, Bryce Kardon and fiancee, Ruby Troyano, of New Orleans.The body lay in repose from 1 - 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Loflin Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery, Bennett, with the Rev. Robert Kidd officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Fund, 8454 Howard Mill Road, Bennett, NC 27208. Condolences may be made online at www.loflinfuneralservice.com.Arrangements by Loflin Funeral Home, Ramseur.