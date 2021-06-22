Connie W. Hodges

Connie Watkins Hodges, 58, of Carthage, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst.
A native of Moore County, she was a daughter of Charles Edward and Norma Boles Watkins. Connie was a graduate of Pinecrest High School and Sandhills Community College. She worked as a transcriptionist for FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital for many years. She loved all kinds of animals, riding horses and bird watching, but especially cats, having many pets over the years. Connie also loved music, playing the guitar and singing with her brother. Her family was very important to her. Connie was preceded in death by a sister, Deana Watkins Godfrey; and a brother, Charles “Eddie” Watkins Jr.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her niece, Katelyn Watkins; nephews, Andrew Coble, Charles Watkins III; and many friends.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Pastor Gregg Newton. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the Pleasant Hill Church Multipurpose Building, beginning at 1 p.m.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Watkins family.
