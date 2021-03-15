On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Connie Campaniello Peterson, loving wife of John Peterson and mother of three children, grandmother of three, and great-grandmother of 10, passed away at the age of 93.
Connie was born on May 26, 1927, in New Haven, Conn., to Edward and Julia Mosca Campaniello, A housewife in her early years, Connie worked for many years at TRW Electronics in Rowayton, Conn. She moved to Sarasota, Fla., in 1993 and continued working in various office jobs until she was 85.
On Oct. 1, 1949, in the Bronx, N.Y., she married John Peterson. They raised three children: Christine, Robert and Julie.
Connie had a passion for life. She loved the performing arts, playing cards, bowling, and most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was admired for her incredible energy, kindness, and willingness to always be there for anyone who needed her.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, John.
She is survived by her three children, Christine Rozek, and her husband, Joe, of Fuquay-Varina, Robert “Bob” Peterson and partner, Connie Attanasio, of Queens, N.Y., and Julie Milton, and her husband, Ron, of Pinehurst; Kim Rozek Willson of Raleigh, Joey Rozek, pastor of Living Springs Fellowship Church in Freehold, N.J., and Concetta Peterson Smith, of New Braunfels, Texas; and 10 great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
A funeral Mass in her honor will be held at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Pinehurst at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19. A memorial service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, N.Y., at a later date.